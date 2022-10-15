Carlow Gardai appeal for information following a number of van break-ins

Two vans were broken into in a County Carlow village last Tuesday night.

In one incident on High Street in Clonegal the back window of a Volkswagen Caddy was broken sometime between 9pm on Tuesday and 3.50am on Wednesday but nothing was taken.

The second incident also involved a Volkswagen Caddy but this one was was parked on Roadside at Weaver Cottages.

Again the back window was smashed and the thieves managed to dsteal gardening tools between 9pm and 7.30am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact the station in Tullow.