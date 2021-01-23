Carlow Gardaí increase patrols to check compliance with Covid19 regulations

Gardaí in Carlow have upped their weekend patrols to check compliance with Covid19 restrictions.

People have been flocking to local scenic spots in recent times, which for many has taken them unnecessarily outside of their 5km zone.

Patrols were set up at a number of locations across the county, including Duckett’s Grove, Ballinakelly Wood and McGraths Cross in Tullow.

Those who attend such locations outside of 5Km from their homes for the purpose of exercise or otherwise in breach of the Health Act run the risk of incurring a fixed charge penalty.

On Friday, Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan outlined for our Edwina Grace what people could expect across the weekend, in particular for those set to visit Nine Stones at Mount Leinster: