Carlow Gardaí investigating death of woman in local hotel

The death of a woman in her 30s in a Carlow Town hotel is being investigated by Gardaí.

They were called to a room in the Talbot Hotel at about 10 o’clock on Tuesday morning when the woman was found unresponsive.

The woman, who’s believed to be from Kilkenny, was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected overdose.

Gardaí have told KCLR News they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death but are not looking for anyone else at this time.