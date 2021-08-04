Carlow Gardaí investigating report of burglar who was disturbed after entering a local home

A Garda investigation’s underway after a burglar was apparently disturbed at a house on the Carlow Laois border in the early hours of last Friday.

The male, wearing a dark hoodie, is understood to have entered the home at Tommy Murphy Park in Graiguecullen through an open bathroom window.

He fled through the back door after being disturbed by the homeowner.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity around the area between 4am and 6am is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.