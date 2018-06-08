Carlow Gardaí investigating reports of an assault along the Barrow Track

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for witnesses to an assault yesterday evening.

It happened between 6 and 6.30 on the Barrow Track in Carlow Town when a man out walking his dog says he was attacked by another man with a stick.

He received an injury to his face and needed stitches.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in that area and might have seen a man acting suspiciously to get in touch with them on 059 9136620.