Carlow Gardaí investigating reports of attempted burglary in Borris area hunt for three men in a silver car

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for any information on a silver car and its occupants seen in the vicinity of Borris on Tuesday morning.

They’re investigating an attempted burglary that was disturbed in the Kilcloney area.

Witnesses described seeing three men wearing hoodies and facemasks flee into a field at around 10am before leaving again in the direction of Bagenalstown.

The car is described as a silver hatchback with an 2011 registration plate.

Anyone who spotted the vehicle or its occupants are asked to contact the Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.