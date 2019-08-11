Carlow Gardaí looking to reunite stolen jewellery with rightful owner(s)

Gardaí in Carlow are looking to reunite stolen jewellery with its rightful owners.

Two men were recently arrested on suspicion of carrying out burglaries in the Tullow and Rathvilly areas – they’ve since been charged under the Theft Act.

The jewellery in question includes five gold coloured necklaces, a bracelet, and earrings.

If you think they might belong to you, you can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.