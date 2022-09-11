Carlow Gardai seek public’s assistance in tracing local teen

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Helen McDonnell who was last seen in Carlow town on Wednesday, 7th September, 2022.

Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height and of slim build with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen Helen was wearing black jacket with a fur hood, a black tracksuit and white runners.



Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.