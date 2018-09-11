Carlow gets a new Community Policing Unit

A new Community Policing Unit has opened in Carlow Town Garda Station.

The aim is to build on and maintain relationships with the local communities.

It’s being headed up by Sergeant Conor Egan and there are three Gardaí now dedicated to the unit.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Superintendent Aidan Brennan says they’ll work with the schools, businesses, the IT & others providing a one-stop shop for people who have ongoing problems or difficulties.

He adds that the hope is to become familiar face around the town with a high visibility police presence and a consistency of service.