Carlow had country’s third highest seven-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in week to Sunday with Kilkenny’s tenth lowest

Carlow’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The county had the third highest seven-day incidence rate to midnight Sunday; after 208 cases its rate is 365 per 100,000 with just Donegal and Louth’s higher. It’s almost double the national average of 194.

Kilkenny’s tenth lowest for the same week on a rate of 145 after 144 positive tests.

It’s as the number of patients in public hospitals with Covid-19 has fallen by over 100 in less than three weeks, down to 270 last night.

Eight were being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny where one remains in ICU, there’s also one further suspected case at the facility.

1,432 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday while the five-day moving average is 1,338.

NPHET member Philip Nolan says there’s no evidence the reopening of schools has led to an increase in transmission.