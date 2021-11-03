Carlow has country’s second-highest uptake rate of Covid-19 vaccine, but Kilkenny’s in the lower eight counties

Carlow has the second-highest uptake rate of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country but Kilkenny’s one of eight counties where at least 10% remain unvaccinated.

Waterford’s tops with 96.6% of its population aged over 12 years having gotten the jab by the start of last week.

Carlow’s on 96.4% followed by Wexford (95%) and Wicklow (94%) with Tipperary and Sligo the next closest.

Monaghan has the lowest (80.9%) – slightly above that are Donegal (81.3%) and Laois (84.7%).

Those three are bottom of the table when it comes to first doses.

While in Kilkenny (89.9%), Offaly, Dublin, Longford and Cavan each has more than one in ten people who are eligible for an injection but haven’t had one.

Meanwhile, Waterford and Carlow are also tops for their 14-day incidence rate of the virus too – see here