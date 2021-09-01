Carlow has country’s second-highest vaccine uptake rate while Kilkenny’s in the lower eight counties
Waterford has the highest
Carlow has one of the country’s highest vaccine uptakes, while Monaghan and Donegal have the lowest.
That’s according to the Irish Independent which has obtained figures on the county-by-county roll-out.
The paper breaks down the vaccination roll-out per county along with the latest incidence of Covid-19.
It shows, despite having the highest levels of the spread of the virus Monaghan and Donegal have the lowest uptakes of vaccines with just 81 and 83% respectively getting jabbed.
It’s followed by Laois which has 85% of people getting the vaccine.
While the highest uptake is around the south-east with Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Carlow all having uptakes of more than 96%, Carlow’s alone is at 97.7%.
Kilkenny is the eighth lowest county on 89.9%.
Sligo, Wicklow and Limerick all have more than 95 opting for a jab.
The figures are based on adults over the age of 18 from a week ago.