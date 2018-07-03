Carlow has seen one of the biggest hikes in house prices in last 12 months

Another day, another housing report – this time from MyHome.ie which says prices locally are heading towards the heights of six years ago.

A property report for the second quarter of 2018 shows that Carlow has seen one of the biggest rises in the last year with prices back at the level they were at in the third quarter of 2012.

While in Kilkenny there’s been a year on year increase too marking the highest in the county since the end of quarter one in 2012.

James Rodgers is Site Editor with MyHome.ie says prices in Carlow are up 25 thousand euro overall while in Kilkenny prices have risen by around 10 thousand euro in the past year.