Carlow has the best record for septic tank maintenance

Carlow is the best county in Ireland for maintenance of septic tanks.

Only 19 percent failed inspections by the local authority in 2017 and 2018, while only 19 have failed since inspections started in 2013 and all the failing systems have been fixed.

Kilkenny’s had more inspections and a higher failure rate at 40 percent in the last couple of years – but it is still better than the national average of 48-percent.

However the percentage of that have been fixed by this year is only 62 percent of the 82 total fails.

Half the septic tanks are failing because they are not being de-sludged or for lack of maintenance.

Problems can result in leaking sewage which can pond on the surface, pollute rivers and streams and contaminate groundwater and local wells.