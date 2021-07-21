Carlow hit by ‘major’ water outage

There’s a major water outage in County Carlow this afternoon.

It’s due to a major burst on the R727 Carlow to Hacketstown Road, between Killerig Cross and McGrath’s Cross on a water main that supplies water to Carlow.

Areas affected:

Irish Water says it’s working with the county council to restore supply as quickly as possible but the repair is proving complex with the issue looking set to continue until at least tomorrow morning.

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website water.ie