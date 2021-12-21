Carlow house a runner-up in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home competition

A Carlow house’s been named runner-up in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home competition.

Christina and Philip Walker from Tinryland are regulars in the contest and this year won third place following a public vote in Energia’s annual competition.

Just ahead of them was Tony Fitzpatrick from Wexford in second with Sean and Noreen Mc Sweeney from Drimoleague, County Cork, crowned champions for 2021.

Energia will donate €2,000 to Make-A-Wish, on behalf of Christina and Philip, while Sean and Noreen have chosen to donate their €6,000 to the Bantry Hospice Project and Tony has selected Wexford Hospice Homecare, to receive his €4,000 prize.

Over the past six years of the nationwide competition to find the country’s most festive home, the total donated to charities by Energia on behalf of the winners has grown to €48,000.

Meanwhile, is this the best festive offering in Kilkenny?