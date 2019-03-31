Carlow houseprices rising faster than Kilkenny

Houseprice recovery in Carlow is catching up on Kilkenny but they still have a bit to go.

The average cost of a home in Carlow is now €194,000 up 10% on last year and 66% above it’s lowest point during the recession, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

Kilkenny prices grew at a slower rate of almost 5% last year but are up 69% on their lowest point at €224,000.

Ronan Lyons says that Kilkenny recovered a little bit quicker over the past few years but the process is still continuing in Carlow.

The author of the report says he expects prices to continue to rise for at least the next two years although the rate of increase could gradually slow.