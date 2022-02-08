Carlow interest in Winter Olympics to give it everything in remaining events

Carlow’s interest in the Winter Olympics will be giving it everything in her remaining events later this week.

Tess Arbez did not finish in the Giant Slalom yesterday (Monday, 7th February) after a fall even though she considered it her strongest event.

Tess’s great Grandfather Auguste Neerman was instrumental in setting up the sugar factory in Carlow and her Grandfather Francis lived at Strawhall Villas in the town. (More on this from Tess and local historian John McDarby here).

Her mother Marguerite spoke to The Way It Is from France yesterday evening – she told our Sue Nunn that Tess will be looking to step up her performances from tomorrow: