Carlow is known as the Dolmen County but today’s the first time Heritage Week events are taking place at the ancient site

The Brownshill Dolmen is the site of a Heritage Week event today for the first time.

It’s to explain the huge significance of this megalithic monument and explaining about County Carlow’s rich in prehistoric monuments from Neolithic Portal Tombs to the late Iron Age Ogham stones.

Short talks will take place every hour on the hour til 4pm.

Colouring art competition for children will also happen on the day and people with mobility issues will be catered for so as they can access Dolmen.

Cllr Fergal Browne says it’s been a big omission not to have events there before now, telling KCLR “Incredible we actually haven’t had any event out in the Dolmen for Heritage Week in the past which is incredible seeing as we’re the Dolmen county and no doubt people are listening who live in Dolmen Heights and Dolmen Gardens and they drink and eat food in Teach Dolmen, they go to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Paletine GAA club have the dolmen on their crest, Carlow Historical Archeological Society have the dolmen on their emblem as well so it’s a huge feature in our county so it’s only right that we would have an event out there during Heritage Week”.

Meanwhile, there are many other Heritage Week events taking place – full programme