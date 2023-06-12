Carlow is the fifth highest place to study in Ireland

Carlow has made it into the top five list of the most expensive places to study in Ireland.

That’s according to research by Switcher.ie.

Dublin took the number one spot with the cost of living for a student hitting on average €1,730 a month.

This was followed by Maynooth, Cork, and Limerick.

Meanwhile, students in Carlow can expect an average living cost of €1,353 a month.