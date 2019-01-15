Carlow & Kilkenny a ‘hotbed of activity’ for Whiskey tourism

923 thousand people visited Irish whiskey distilleries in 2018 – that’s a rise of 13% on 2017.

88% of guests were from overseas

Meanwhile, eight new visitor centres are to open across the country this year, including at the Blackwater faciltiy in Waterford & at the Powerscourt in Wicklow.

William Lavelle is Head of the Irish Whiskey Association & he’s been telling KCLR News that Carlow & Kilkenny have a role to play in the success story with local distilleries Walsh Whiskey in Royal Oak and Ballykeeffe Distillery.