Carlow & Kilkenny a ‘hotbed of activity’ for Whiskey tourism
923 thousand people visited Irish whiskey distilleries in 2018 – that’s a rise of 13% on 2017.
88% of guests were from overseas
Meanwhile, eight new visitor centres are to open across the country this year, including at the Blackwater faciltiy in Waterford & at the Powerscourt in Wicklow.
William Lavelle is Head of the Irish Whiskey Association & he’s been telling KCLR News that Carlow & Kilkenny have a role to play in the success story with local distilleries Walsh Whiskey in Royal Oak and Ballykeeffe Distillery.