The majority of Irish people believe that now is the right time for a General Election.

Amarach Research carried out the poll earlier this week in the wake of Simon Harris being elected Taoiseach.

58% of the Irish public think now is the right time to have a General Election, instead of the Government running it’s full term.

And there is quite a gap between older and younger people when it comes to who wants to go to the polls; 73% of under 35s want a General Election now, however only 40% of over 55s want an election.

67% of the 35-44 age group want an election, while this falls to 59% for those aged between 45 to 54.

When it comes to geographical breakdown; 60% of people in Dublin want an election now, while itâ€™s 57% in Munster and 52% in Connaght/Ulster.

One thousand people where questioned for the poll, which was carried out on Tuesday to coincide with Simon Harris becoming Tasoieach.

Meanwhile, it’s a case of ‘as you were’ for the Carlow Kilkenny based Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan.

On the nomination of the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, Government has formally appointed Ministers of State and assigned their responsibilities.

The Taoiseach said: “I want to congratulate the Ministers of State on their appointments.

“We have strong talent and ability from across the three Government parties.

“As I said yesterday, this Government will be focused on delivery for the people of Ireland.

“I look forward to working with the Ministers of State to fulfil our commitments under the Programme for Government.”

The appointments comprise:

Ministers of State attending Cabinet

Hildegarde Naughton TD Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach with special respon­sibility as Government Chief Whip and at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion

Jack Chambers TD Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Postal Policy

Senator Pippa Hackett Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity

Ministers of State

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs of State with special responsibility for European Affairs, and at the Department of Defence

Kieran O’Donnell TD Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works

Ossian Smyth TD Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment, and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy

Colm Burke TD Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy

Martin Heydon TD Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development

Anne Rabbitte TD Minister of State at the Department of Health and at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth with special responsibility for Disability

Seán Fleming TD Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora;

Joe O’Brien TD Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and at the Department of Social Protection with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities, and at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth with special responsibility for Integration

Alan Dillon TD Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning