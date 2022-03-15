Carlow Kilkenny branch of Labour has nominated Ivana Bacik for party leader
They spoke with her last week and again last night
The Carlow Kilkenny branch of Labour is calling for Ivana Bacik to be their next party leader.
The local constituency group last night unanimously decided to nominate the Dublin Bay South TD to seek to fill the role left vacant when Alan Kelly resigned.
Members made the decision after speaking with Ms Bacik when she visited Kilkenny City last Friday and again via Zoom last night.
Constituency Chairperson, Seán Ó hArgáin has told KCLR News that the decision reflected the member’s respect for Ms. Bacik’s thirty-year reputation as a courageous and committed campaigner and activist; “We made clear in recent weeks that we were unhappy with the way in which Alan Kelly’s leadership came to an end but we also recognise that we must move on quickly and in a united fashion. We reiterated our thanks to Alan and his family for their commitment and hard work over the past two, very difficult years. We also agree with Alan that it is vital that we now unite as a party to fight the battles ahead”.
And he says “We believe that Ivana can lead us forward as a united party and can help us in Carlow/Kilkenny to regain our place as one of the heartland constituencies of our party. We wish her luck in her campaign in the coming weeks.”