Carlow, Kilkenny & Dublin firm BITS signs significant partnership contract

A growing local I.T. solutions firm has secured a three-year partnership with McInerney Saunders (MCIS).

BITS which has a presence in Carlow, Kilkenny & Dublin has recently moved to new headquarters and is now celebrating its latest €275,000 contract with the accountancy, taxation & business advice specialists.

The new accountancy client previously had a UK-based I.T. partner. But the anticipated onset of Brexit, coupled with its eagerness to ensure the fullest compliance with GDPR, spurred MCIS to source an Irish-based IT partner and to move all of its data from the UK to Ireland.

BITS plans to grow its workforce as a result of the project win and other new contracts.