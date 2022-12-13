Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says he’s “ready if called upon” ahead of cabinet reshuffle

The only local Fine Gael TD says he’s ready to go if he is offered a return to the ministerial ranks.

But John Paul Phelan says he thinks it’s a long shot.

The three coalition party leaders started the talks on a Cabinet Reshuffle last night ahead of the change of Taoiseach next weekend.

Deputy Phelan was a Junior Minister in the last government and says he won’t say no if Leo Varadkar offers him a new position:

“The way a politician should always approach these things is ‘expect nothing and you won’t be disappointed’. I’d say it’s a long shot but I’m ready if called upon”

The Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael TD was speaking with Matt O’Keeffe on The Way it is on Monday about plans to overhaul An Bord Pleanála and the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. You can listen back in full below: