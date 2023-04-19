Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan will not contest the next General Election

Carlow Kilkenny’s Fine Gael TD will not contest the next General Election.

John Paul Phelan in a statement to KCLR News says he’s taken the decision after a health scare made him look at his life and lifestyle.

He says however he’ll not be disappearing from political life and will continue to serve his local constituency.

Here’s the statement in full:

“Almost three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, it nearly all came to an end for me. Very few people get a second chance. I’ve gotten one. I’ve been one of the lucky few. Once I regained consciousness that day a doctor asked about my work, lifestyle and the need to remove stress from my life and change how I lived. When I told him my job we both laughed. In reality that prognosis has not changed. As a result I have decided not to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election.

“Politics is a job that demands absolute commitment, 24/7. I have given politics everything since I was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and still a student. It has been my greatest honour to serve the people of Carlow and Kilkenny for the last 24 years as a councillor, Senator, TD and Junior Minister.

“I have always given everything to my role as a public representative. And while I won’t be putting my name forward for the next general election, I want to reassure the women and men who put their trust and faith in me that I am not disappearing from political life.

“My mandate to be a voice for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny is one which I will continue to serve. I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil term, serving all of my constituents, all of the time. There is unfinished business and I will continue to deliver for this constituency.

“I am making my intentions clear now, well in advance of the next General Election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time needed to establish themselves, to campaign and to ensure Fine Gael will retain at least one seat in this constituency.

“Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of Claire and my family and friends, of the Fine Gael organisation, my long-serving and loyal constituency office team, local councillors in both counties and so many people in the wider community.

“I want to thank all those who have given me such support and encouragement over the years. This has been a huge team effort. I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of my family, neighbours, friends and constituents who have stood with me on this 24 year-long journey. I want to thank my Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues for their friendship and advice over the years.

“It is an enormous privilege to stand before the people, to be chosen by the people to be their public representative, their voice in Dáil Eireann. It has been an honour and a pleasure to be able to serve my community, my constituency and my country.”