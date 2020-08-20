Carlow Kilkenny Gardai say “drive with care” today following Storm Ellen last night

Drive with care – that’s the message from gardai as Carlow & Kilkenny come through Storm Ellen.

Over 1,000 homes & businesses in both counties are still without electricity – 544 in Bagenalstown, 421 in Ballyhale, 102 in Baltinglass and 30 on the Carlow Wexford border.

While no local routes have had to be closed Regional Divisional Inspector Anthony Farrell says caution should still be exercised by all:

He said “In the aftermath of Storm Ellen, we’d ask motorists to drive with particular care today, be alert to fallen debris especially on country roads and also be alert to ground water, some areas in Kilkenny and Carlow are going to be impacted by high winds and rain later on and I’d ask all road user to be considered to this fact, drive carefully”.