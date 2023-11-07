Carlow Kilkenny horse trainer’s Melbourne Cup hopes dashed

One of the biggest names in equestrian arenas from the Carlow and Kilkenny has had his Melbourne Cup win hopes dashed.

Goresbridge native Willie Mullins runs his stables in Closutton – horse ‘Vauban’ which he trained failed to live up to the favourite tag as he trailed home in 14th place in the major Australian event.

The race was won at Flemington by 7 to 1 chance ‘Without A Fight’.

Manager of Gowran Park Eddie Scally updated our The KCLR Daily – hear his conversation with Brian Redmond here;