Carlow/Kilkenny Libraries helping people with social welfare documentation
Libraries are closed but you can still get e-book and audio books
Local Libraries are printing out copies of social welfare documents for people who’ve been laid off due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Libraries are all closed at the moment but you can still get e-books and audio books.
And head of the Carlow Kilkenny Library Service Josephine Coyne said that they’re also trying to help people who might have trouble getting access to a printer at the moment.