Rescue authorities are urging Carlow Kilkenny locals to take caution when out walking, especially in mountainous areas.

Liam Mc Cabe of South East Mountain Rescue says they have received three emergency call-outs in the past week from novice hikers who have injured themselves.

He is also urging the public not to walk in crowded areas and to follow social distancing protocol.

He says lack of dispersion by mountain walkers is causing difficulty for rescue volunteers