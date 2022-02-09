Carlow-Kilkenny Minister is not travelling abroad for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Malcolm Noonan is one of only 3 Ministers not travelling abroad for St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

More than 30 overseas trips will be undertaken by members of the Cabinet and Junior Ministers for the festivities in March.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will visit London and then Washington where he will hand over the traditional bowl of shamrock to US President Joe Biden.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar goes to Columbia and Chile and the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is off to New York.

But Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is staying home as is Minister Heather Humphreys.

And Carlow-Kilkenny’s Minister Malcolm Noonan also has no travel plans.