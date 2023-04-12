Carlow Kilkenny new local hero still in with a chance of winning in national competition

KCLR’s new local hero hasn’t been named among the six finalists, but you can still help them to win a Wild Card award.

25 radio stations across the country put forward an act for the competition with HotPress with the live finale at The Academy in Dublin on the 25th of April.

The six selected have been revealed today; Brad Heidi of Galway Bay FM, Darian June from Red FM, LMFM’s Negro Impacto, Temi represent FM104, Paddy Keyes is Ocean FM’s artist, while Eva Campbell is Spin1038’s performer.

However, the 19 artists that didn’t make it to the final are in with a chance to be crowned the winner of the Wild Card Award and receive a €2,500 bursary so there’s still a chance for KCLR’s local hero Jaek.

You can cast your vote for the duo online via irishmusicmonth.ie

And stay tuned to our John Keane Show (12-4pm weekdays) for more.