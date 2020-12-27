Carlow Kilkenny nursing home vaccination schedule to begin on January 14

According to today’s Sunday Independent Beechwood Nursing Home in Carlow and Kilkenny’s Mount Carmel Supported Care Home will be the first homes within the counties to receive the first set of vaccinations. Each Residential Care Facility will be allocated a ‘day one’ (first vaccination) and ‘day 21’ (second vaccination team). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.
Carlow ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Carlow ~ 18/01/2021
Carlow ~ Borris Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021
Carlow ~ Hillview Convalescent & Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Carlow ~ Riverdale Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Carlow ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow ~ 22/01/2021
Carlow ~ St Fiacc’s House ~ 26/01/2021
Carlow ~ St Lazerian’s House ~ 27/01/2021
Carlow ~ Sonas Nursing Home Tullow ~ 28/01/2021
Carlow ~ Signature Care Killerig ~ 29/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Brookhaven Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Mooncoin Residential Care Centre ~ 18/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Archersrath Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Drakelands House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Gowran Abbey Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St Joseph’s Home Waterford ~ 26/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Castlecomer District Hospital ~ 28/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Gahan House ~ 29/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Mount Carmel Supported Care Home ~ 14/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ O’Gorman Home ~ 15/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St. Columba’s Hospital Kilkenny ~ 18/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ St Joseph’s Supported Care Home ~ 20/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Rockshire Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Tinnypark Residential Care ~ 22/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Rosedale Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Prague House ~ 27/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Kilkenny ~ 28/01/2021
Kilkenny ~ Fennor Hill Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021