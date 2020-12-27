Carlow Kilkenny nursing home vaccination schedule to begin on January 14

According to today’s Sunday Independent Beechwood Nursing Home in Carlow and Kilkenny’s Mount Carmel Supported Care Home will be the first homes within the counties to receive the first set of vaccinations. Each Residential Care Facility will be allocated a ‘day one’ (first vaccination) and ‘day 21’ (second vaccination team). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.

Carlow ~ Beechwood Nursing Home Carlow ~ 18/01/2021

Carlow ~ Borris Lodge Nursing Home ~ 19/01/2021

Carlow ~ Hillview Convalescent & Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Carlow ~ Riverdale Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Carlow ~ Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow ~ 22/01/2021

Carlow ~ St Fiacc’s House ~ 26/01/2021

Carlow ~ St Lazerian’s House ~ 27/01/2021

Carlow ~ Sonas Nursing Home Tullow ~ 28/01/2021

Carlow ~ Signature Care Killerig ~ 29/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Brookhaven Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Mooncoin Residential Care Centre ~ 18/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Archersrath Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Drakelands House Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Gowran Abbey Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St Joseph’s Home Waterford ~ 26/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Castlecomer District Hospital ~ 28/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Gahan House ~ 29/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Mount Carmel Supported Care Home ~ 14/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ O’Gorman Home ~ 15/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St. Columba’s Hospital Kilkenny ~ 18/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ St Joseph’s Supported Care Home ~ 20/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Rockshire Care Centre ~ 21/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Tinnypark Residential Care ~ 22/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Rosedale Residential Home ~ 25/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Prague House ~ 27/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Sacred Heart Nursing Home Kilkenny ~ 28/01/2021

Kilkenny ~ Fennor Hill Care Facility ~ 29/01/2021