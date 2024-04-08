Local Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion has met with the owners of Aperee Living nursing home, formerly Strathmore Lodge, in Callan.

Last month the 43 residents there were told they must find alternative accommodation over the next few weeks as the Health Service Executive announced it could no longer “safely provide care” to them.

The HSE had been managing the private facility since Aperee’s license was cancelled by the District Court last November.

At the time of the announcement the owners of Aperee Living were on annual leave.

A protest outside the premises on the 29th of March was attended by 60 people and since then there has been a meeting between the home owners and local Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion.

