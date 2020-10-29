Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD says party’s scandal in Northern Ireland is ‘totally unacceptable’

The local Sinn Féin TD says her party colleagues’ controversy in Northern Ireland is totally unacceptable.

Three Sinn Féin members resigned this afternoon (Thursday), after they each wrongfully received payments of £10,000 under the business grant scheme in the North.

They were the chair of the Upper Bann Constituency Organisation and an official in West Tyrone as well as Senator Elisha McCallion.

The payments were made into their accounts in March and April, but were only repaid in full this week.

Carlow-Kilkenny’s Deputy Kathleen Funchion has welcomed their resignation;

“It was totally unacceptable that the money that was paid into their accounts was not paid back immediately when it was discovered. I think they definitely did the right thing by resigning, I don’t think you have any other choice as a public representative. You need to ensure that you have the confidence of the people, and everybody regardless of what party you’re in, or if you’re non-party, everybody has to be held to the same standards and be accountable” she shared with KCLR News.