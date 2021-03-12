Carlow Kilkenny TD calls for legislation allowing murdered children to be named to be passed as a matter of urgency

A local TD is calling for new legislation allowing murdered children to be named to be passed as a matter of urgency.

Last evening saw the latest Dáíl debate over amending the Children’s Act, which currently bans child murder victims, and their killers, from being publicly identified.

A number of families in Carlow and Kilkenny have been impacted and yesterday Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor spoke about the difficulty the Act is causing for one local woman who’s been silenced about her own children’s murder.

She’s urged for the Amended Bill to come into effect as soon as possible, saying “I would urge this house to adopt this Bill to give families back the ability to publicly name and remember their children and I just totally want to support this bill, this legislation, but also I think we need to make sure that it passes very quickly so my understanding is we could be maybe looking at three or four weeks so I would just say that we need to do this and I think it’s important that this goes through the house as quick as possible”.