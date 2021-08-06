Carlow Kilkenny TD calls for reform of Ireland’s ambulance service

Ireland’s Ambulance service needs to be reformed – that’s the call from a local TD.

It’s after a number of incidents, most recently one last week which Carlow man Paul McSteen outlined on The Way It Is.

His five-year-old daughter had fallen three to four feet at a Kilkenny City playground and, despite a number of calls to 999, he says the little girl had to wait on the ground in the rain for over an hour for help. She was eventually assisted by a Rapid Response Vehicle organised by CareDoc.

Deputy John McGuinness says there’s a shortage of paramedics in the Carlow Kilkenny area but that’s not the only issue.

