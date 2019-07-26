Carlow Kilkenny TD calls for serious questions to be asked of Tusla & the Children’s Minister

A local TD says serious questions need to be asked of both Tusla and the Children’s Minister.

Kathleen Funchion is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs and says she was furious at what she saw in this week’s documentary on a Dublin creche chain.

It showed footage of children in the Hyde and Seek creches being restrained, along with other breaches.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Funchion said”It was appalling to watch I found it very hard so I’ve a lot of sympathy with parents, the parents involved in that programme & just in general, how you worry about your kids”.

She noted “I really think very very serious questions need to be asked of Tusla in September of last year and February of this year issues and irregularities were found and yet this creche still remains open”.

And she added that childcare should be not-for-profit in Ireland saying “The Minister needs to really examine the whole area of the early years and the childcare sector it should not be seen as a business and a for-profit sector in any way, shape or form, it should be seen as a public service, it needs to become like the way our education system is that it is a very valuable service we’re providing by investing in our children & our future”.

Meanwhile a protest is to take place today outside one of the creches featured.

Residents are to demonstrate outside the Tolka Road facility this afternoon calling for it to be shut down.