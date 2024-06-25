Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has asked Carlow County Counil CEO Coilín O’Reilly to look at the bye-laws for the Cemetery

She understands the bylaws haven’t been updated many years, so there’s going to be a meeting with myself and the CEO and some of the Councillors in Carlow this week and I’ll be able to then have an update for people because my phone in the office has been hopping with queries.

She has alos put a proposal forward that they would look at on a trial basis for six to six or eight months where they would close the Cemetery at night time and open it early in the morning so that vehicles couldn’t enter but that there would be pedestrian access so that if people did want to walk into the Cemetery at night time they would be able to do it.

Our reporter Martin Quilty spoke with the Fianna Fáil Deputy