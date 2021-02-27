Carlow Kilkenny TD declines pay rise

A local Fianna Fáil TD says accepting a pay rise is “not the right thing to do” in the current economic climate.

Carlow’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has confirmed that she won’t be taking the pay increase which is currently being offered to all TDs, and will take effect in July.

The 2% rise, which is part of a wage restoration process, has caused fierce contention amongst the general public.

It would push deputies’ salaries to more than €100,000 while the annual wages of senators would jump to over €70,000.

Deputy O’Connor says she couldn’t take the pay rise while others are struggling during the pandemic;

“I’m not accepting it, and the minute I heard about this pay increase I just felt for me personally, with people struggling with Covid, it wasn’t the right thing to do. So, like my colleagues, I will not be accepting the pay increase.”