Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says SETU Carlow to get €220,000 to help expand its apprenticeship offering

€220,000 is coming the way of SETU Carlow to help expand its apprenticeships offering.

It’s part of a €17million euro spend across four technological universities and one Institute of Technology to deliver an additional 132 such craft training blocks.

Fianna Fail TD for Carlow and Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says “Today’s announcement of €220,000 will fund the delivery of apprenticeship training blocks in SETU Carlow.

“This investment reaffirms once again Fianna Fáil’s commitment in government to enhancing and expanding the apprenticeship system, putting apprenticeships at the centre of the education and training system by building on previous apprenticeship programme funding.

“I am really pleased to see this investment being made across our TUs and especially in SETU Carlow. It will help us grow our infrastructure and meet the demands of our growing apprenticeship population.”