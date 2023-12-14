Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness calls for more investment in local radio

A Carlow Kilkenny TD has called for more investment in local radio.

During a Dáil discussion on the Digital Services Bill, Deputy John McGuinness warned of the digital divide and called for the protection of those who might rely on public service broadcasting.

He had this to say to Minister Simon Coveney; “The main source of information and news for people is their local radio and I would like to see whatever money is spent that it’s spent in a way through local radio, through public broadcasting, not favouring RTE or some of the bigger broadcasters but bringing on those that make direct input into the lives of people through local radio and local papers”.

He adds that this is necessary “To ensure that the message from this Digital Services Bill is gotten across to them and that they have been given through the Bill an easy access to get some sort of redress from the problems that they’ve had, so I would encourage minister that you might look at that and think of the older people and those that are not literate in this area”.