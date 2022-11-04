Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says he’s politically somewhere between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin

John McGuinness says he’s politically somewhere between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin and the two parties should form the next government.

The local government TD says he thinks the republican party will be good in government – especially if they have a good partner.

On the Way It Is last night Sue Nunn asked him if he would join Sinn Féin – he didn’t say he would but he’d be happy to join up with them in a coalition.

He said too that he’s not a ‘maverick’.

He has been responding to claims in a new book by Shane Ross that the local TD played an instrumental role in the career of Mary Lou McDonald.

Former Minister Ross says that Deputy McGuinness was a maverick himself who allowed the future leader of Sinn Fein to make hay on the Public Accounts Committee.

But John is playing that down.

Hear the conversation in full here: