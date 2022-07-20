Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says his motivation is on getting re-elected in the next general election but he is interested too in Europe

John McGuinness has confirmed that he is considering European politics.

Speaking on KCLR Live today the local Fianna Fáil Deputy said he does intend to contest the next general election but admitted Europe is another calling for him, telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin “My view on Europe is that we don’t hear enough about it, there isn’t enough accountability in terms of those that are elected to Europe and what they do then in the interim, you have various splashes of media content but what actually happens out there? I don’t hear of a public accounts committee for example out there which is of great interest to me because Europe spends billions and billions of taxpayers’ money so yeah I would be interested in that but my key motivation now is to try and be reelected in the next general election”.

On the same programme, Deputy McGuinness also said he doesn’t want to see the likes of the debates over the Tory leadership happening here.

He’s been explaining his latest calls for a change of leader when Micheál Martin ends his term as Taoiseach later this year.

He says a leader can’t stay in that role forever so it’s natural that an organisation would plan for the future by having such a discussion.

