Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says plans laid out in eviction ban counter motion will allow him to help those facing notices to find alternative accommodation

A local coalition TD says he’s happy the latest measures set out by the government to tackle the housing crisis will help keep renters in Carlow and Kilkenny out of homelessness.

John McGuinness had previously told KCLR that he thought the eviction ban should not be allowed expire at the end of this month but he voted with the government in the Dáil this week after Sinn Féin brought a motion for it to be extended.

He says it’s because the plans laid out in the counter-motion will allow him to help people facing notices to quit to find somewhere else to live.

Hear his conversation in full with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

The Government is to face at least two more Dáil votes on the evictions ban next week.

Sinn Féin has introduced legislation looking to extend the ban beyond the end of this month.

While Labour has tabled a motion of confidence in the Government following the decision to end the ban.