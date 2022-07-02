Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says the government is working on bringing the Budget forward

A local TD says the government is working on bringing the Budget forward.

Opposition parties have been calling for an emergency mini-budget to deal with the cost of living crisis. The Taoiseach has been insisting that there wouldn’t be any more measures brought in to help combat the increases until October.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness says Micheál Martin confirmed to their parliamentary party meeting yesterday that they were looking at announcing next year’s budget sooner than planned.

“If the government can logistically get the Budget brought forward because there’s a whole lot of work that goes on behind, and it’s complex, then it will be brought forward, and I believe it will be brought forward. I think there will be increases in social welfare, there will be increases for the elderly pensioners and so on, and some of the pinch points in the tax court for example will be adjusted so instead of paying tax for the over 65 after 36 thousand, it could be increased to say 40 thousand or more. That would put some more money into the pockets of people”