Carlow-Kilkenny TD says Dáil apology on Tuesday was ‘well warranted’

“It was well warranted and well deserved”

So says a Carlow Kilkenny TD of the Taoiseach’s state apology yesterday to those impacted by the Cervical Check controversy.

Leo Varadkar acknowledged the failings of the screening service in an address to the Dáil yesterday afternoon.

Mooncoin native Vicky Phelan was among a packed gallery in the chamber to hear his words.

Speaking On The Way It Is afterwards Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion says she felt it was sincere enough but it’s important now that action is taken.