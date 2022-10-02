Carlow Kilkenny TD says Fianna Fail’s “new identity” remains the same as the old one

Local TD, John McGuiness says there’s nothing new in Fianna Fail’s new identity document.

The review was commissioned after poor election results in 2020 and is due to be unveiled by Kildare TD James Lawless at the party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin today.

An internal review of Fianna Fáil’s identity has put pushing for Irish unity as a top priority.

The issue of Irish unity as a top priority for Fianna Fáil with the view being that Sinn Féin has stolen the narrative from them.

But McGuinness says Fianna Fail’s ”new identity” is the same as it’s old one; “to achieve a 32 county republic by peacful means”.