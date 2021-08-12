Carlow Kilkenny TD says more funding will have to be provided to address issues at Camphill Centre in Kyle, Callan, Co Kilkenny

A local TD says more funding will have to be provided to address the issues at the Camphill centre in Kyle, Callan.

The sheltered living community there was highlighted in a HIQA report that found continued high levels of non-compliance with the regulations. (Read the report here).

Camphill Communities of Ireland has apologised and said they are still in the middle of a major change process to standardise, centralise and correctly resource the organisation. (See their statement in full below).

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness says this will take time and money.

Statement from Camphill on the reports published by HIQA

“CAMPHILL EXPRESSES SINCERE REGRET OVER REGULATORY ISSUES HIGHLIGHTED BY HIQA AT BALLYMONEY AND KYLE — RECENT INSPECTIONS SHOW HUGE PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE AT BOTH CENTRES

Camphill pleased at positive HIQA reports on Ballybay and Grangebeg centres

All 12 Camphill residential centres now registered by HIQA

Camphill Communities of Ireland (CCoI) has expressed sincere regret for the regulatory issues

it experienced at two of its centres but said that considerable progress has been made at the

two centres, Ballymoney (Co Wexford) and Kyle (Co Kilkenny), reported upon by HIQA today.

Camphill said that it is pleased at the positive reports on high levels of compliance at Ballybay

(Co Monaghan) and Grangebeg (Co Kildare).

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, explained that the HIQA reports are based on

inspections carried out last spring and the regulator carried out inspections in Ballymoney and

Kyle in recent weeks and approved both centres for registration purposes albeit with

conditions attaching.

“Camphill sincerely regrets the regulatory challenges that we experienced at two of our

centres and the impact that these had on our residents and their families. The staff and

management of Camphill — locally and nationally — put in a huge effort to tackle the issues

highlighted by HIQA and to achieve compliance since HIQA carried out its inspections last

February and March.

“Last month HIQA carried out detailed inspections at both Ballymoney and Kyle and found

that very significant improvements have taken place at both centres. As a result, they have

now moved to re-register the two centres with a condition attached that they must be fully

compliant with the regulations by January 2022.”

Ms Gorman pointed out that all 12 residential centres are now registered by HIQA but

acknowledged that the organisation has experienced challenges in some of its centres in

achieving regulatory compliance. Ms Gorman said that despite support from the HSE, as CCOI

changes from a volunteer delivered service to a staff delivered model, the organisation is

encountering continuing challenges.

Ms Gorman explained that the HSE is aware that Camphill as part of the voluntary intellectual

disability sector, is not alone in facing such challenges.

“However, the pay, terms and conditions of Camphill’s staff remain the most significant issue

across all CCoI communities. Camphill is experiencing a 40% turnover of staff and CCoI’s pay

and conditions are the lowest amongst voluntary disability service providers.

“Not surprisingly this high staff turnover has had a significant impact on the quality,

consistency and continuity of the supports for Community Members. Camphill will be making

a further submission to the HSE for assistance, so that these issues can be addressed in a

timely manner.”

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, concluded that Camphill is still in the middle of a

major change process to standardise, centralise and correctly resource the organisation,

while striving to implement and enhance the delivery of services and supports to community

members.”