Carlow-Kilkenny TD says Phil Hogan partly responsible if Mercosur deal goes through

A local TD says that Phil Hogan’s reputation has been damaged by the Mercosur-EU Trade Deal.

The Kilkenny man is the outgoing EU Agriculture Commissioner and could be in line to stay in that job or move to an even bigger role as Trade Commissioner.

Fianna Fail Deputy Bobby Aylward says if the deal allows South American Beef into Europe it would be a disaster.

He says Commissioner Hogan could have to shoulder a lot of the blame as one of the main negotiators.

Deputy Aylward has called on the Government to halt the deal from progressing any further.